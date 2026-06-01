Police officer killed, another law enforcement officer and two civilians injured in explosion in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. PHOTO

A police officer was killed while performing his duties in the Pokrovske rural hromada of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Another law enforcement officer and two civilians were injured.

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast police, Censor.NET informs.

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Police officer killed

"A senior police lieutenant was killed this afternoon while performing his duties as a result of an explosion near a private residential property in the Pokrovske rural hromada of Nikopol district," the statement said.

The killed community police officer, Bohdan Monakhov, was 27. He had worked in the police for almost six years.

"He started as a district police officer at the Tomakivka police unit. In 2025, he passed a competitive selection process for the position of community police officer," the police said.

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Victims of the explosion

Another police officer and two civilian men were also injured in the explosion. A police vehicle and a private residence were damaged.

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