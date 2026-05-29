Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times: six people injured, one man in serious condition. PHOTO
Throughout the day on 29 May, Russian forces attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times with drones and artillery, leaving people injured.
Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Myrove communities came under attack.
Six apartment buildings, a gymnasium, infrastructure, a city bus and a car were damaged.
It is reported that six people were injured as a result of the Russian strikes.
- A 55-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition.
- Five women are receiving outpatient treatment.
Kryvyi Rih district
In Kryvyi Rih, a bus and a car were destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password