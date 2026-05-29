Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times: six people injured, one man in serious condition. PHOTO

Throughout the day on 29 May, Russian forces attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times with drones and artillery, leaving people injured.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Myrove communities came under attack.

Six apartment buildings, a gymnasium, infrastructure, a city bus and a car were damaged.

It is reported that six people were injured as a result of the Russian strikes.

A 55-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition.

Five women are receiving outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: two people have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition

Kryvyi Rih district

In Kryvyi Rih, a bus and a car were destroyed.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: enemy pounds three districts of region, houses and enterprise damaged. PHOTO