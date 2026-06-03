Geographical distance from Russia does not protect against Putin’s aggression, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that geographical distance from Russia does not protect against the Russian dictator's schemes.

He stated this in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, according to Censor.NET.

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The minister noted that the threat from Russia "has many facets." He pointed to the destabilization of the border through the use of migrant flows via Belarus or drone incursions.

"When it comes to public sentiment in Spain, geography clearly plays a role, and it’s only natural that the Russian threat is perceived differently there than in Poland."

Read more: Putin is already wondering how much longer he can keep the war going, - Sikorski

"But the Spanish must remember that Russia has already interfered in Spanish political debates, for example by supporting Catalan separatists, just as it supports Scottish independence, and Russia has mercenaries—the so-called African Corps—in the Sahel, whose destabilization could have consequences for Spain," Sikorski emphasized.

Therefore, according to the Polish minister, "it is dangerous to assume that geographical distance from Moscow protects us from Putin's schemes, his disinformation campaigns, and state-sponsored terrorism, murders, and assassination attempts on European soil."

Sikorsky also noted that "China cannot be considered an ally," since it "seeks to exploit Europe's weaknesses at every opportunity."

"The most important thing for Europeans is to take our defense seriously and increase military spending," he added.