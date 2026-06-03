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News Israeli attacks on Iran
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If there wasn’t me, there would be no Israel right now, - Trump

Trump on Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that he prevented Israel from being destroyed.

He made this statement during an interview, according to Censor.NET, citing Clash Report.

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"If there wasn't me, there would be no Israel right now", he said.

Commenting on the situation in Iran, Trump stated that the U.S. does not need to deploy ground forces to Iran, as a significant portion of Iran’s military capabilities has been destroyed by airstrikes.

No further details about his statement are available at this time.

Read more: Iran suspends talks with US over Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah, - media reports

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Israel (404) Iran (799) Donald Trump (2971)
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