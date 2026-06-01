Iran suspends talks with US over Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah, - media reports

Iran has announced that peace talks with the United States have been suspended in protest against Israel's military actions in Lebanon and Gaza.

The Guardian reports this, citing the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is reported that Iran has demanded an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations against Lebanon and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. A ceasefire in Lebanon was one of the preconditions for a truce. Until this happens, peace talks have been put on hold.

Tasnim also reported that Iran and its "resistance front" or proxies would seek to completely block the Strait of Hormuz. According to the report, Iran will also seek to "activate" other fronts, particularly in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is located off the coast of Yemen, across the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz.

Following Tehran's announcement, oil prices rose by 7.5%, noted the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Read more: Trump is seriously considering new strikes on Iran, - Axios

What happened before?