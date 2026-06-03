Russian forces struck house in Sumy region with drone: man was killed and his mother was injured
Russian occupiers struck a residential building in the Sumy region with a drone.
This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Yes, the Mykolaiv rural community is under attack by Russia.
"Unfortunately, a 64-year-old man died as a result of the attack. He sustained extremely serious injuries.
His 84-year-old mother was also injured. She is receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said
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