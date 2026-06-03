Russian forces struck house in Sumy region with drone: man was killed and his mother was injured

Russian occupiers struck a residential building in the Sumy region with a drone.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Yes, the Mykolaiv rural community is under attack by Russia.

"Unfortunately, a 64-year-old man died as a result of the attack. He sustained extremely serious injuries.



His 84-year-old mother was also injured. She is receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said

Read more: Enemy launched "shaheds" on kindergarten and gas station in Sumy: two people were injured