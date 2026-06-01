Enemy launched "shaheds" on kindergarten and gas station in Sumy: two people were injured

Today, June 1, at about 01:05 a.m., a hit by an enemy "Shahed" type UAV was recorded on the territory of one of the educational institutions in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city of Sumy.

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

First details

As noted, preliminarily, there were no casualties.

As a result of the strike, a preschool educational institution was damaged: more than 20 windows were blown out. Residential buildings located nearby were also damaged.

Read more: Enemy drone attacked funeral procession on outskirts of Sumy: one man died, 8 were injured, one person is in serious condition (updated)

Strike on a gas station

It is also noted that at about 03:00 a.m. in the Kovpakivskyi district, another hit was recorded - on the roof of a gas station.

Two female employees of the gas station were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

All relevant services are working at the scenes. The inspection of the territories and the elimination of the consequences of enemy attacks are ongoing.

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