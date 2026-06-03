Zelenskyy appoints Oleh Myronenko as new deputy commander of National Guard

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees on personnel changes in the leadership of the National Guard of Ukraine: Oleh Myronenko has been appointed deputy commander of the NGU, replacing Oleksii Osypenko.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing presidential decrees No. 469/2026 and No. 470/2026.

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Oleksii Osypenko, who was appointed deputy commander of the National Guard in 2023, has been dismissed from the post. Colonel Oleh Myronenko has taken over the position.

What is known about Oleh Myronenko?