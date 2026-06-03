Zelenskyy appoints Oleh Myronenko as new deputy commander of National Guard
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees on personnel changes in the leadership of the National Guard of Ukraine: Oleh Myronenko has been appointed deputy commander of the NGU, replacing Oleksii Osypenko.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing presidential decrees No. 469/2026 and No. 470/2026.
Oleksii Osypenko, who was appointed deputy commander of the National Guard in 2023, has been dismissed from the post. Colonel Oleh Myronenko has taken over the position.
What is known about Oleh Myronenko?
- Oleh Myronenko is the commander of the 14th Operational Brigade "Chervona Kalyna" and has been serving since 2014. He took part in the liberation of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and fought in eastern Ukraine.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he has carried out combat missions in Kyiv region and later took part in counteroffensive operations in Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
- On 1 August 2025, Zelenskyy awarded Colonel Oleh Myronenko the title of Hero of Ukraine and presented him with the Order of the Gold Star.
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