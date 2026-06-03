Ukraine allocates US$45-50 billion year for weapons production – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine allocates US$45-50 billion a year for weapons production. He assured that funding for the Ukrainian army is secured.

The head of state said this during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on 3 June, Censor.NET reports.

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On funding weapons production

"Ukraine is now allocating US$45-50 billion a year for weapons production. We have managed to reach what I consider a very high level. We have funds to finance Ukraine’s Armed Forces. We must ensure this sufficient level both for production and for the army, and not only for now, for these years, but also for the longer term," the head of state said.

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