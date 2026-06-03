Ukraine must pay for contract so that US Patriot air defence systems can be delivered before 2030, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine would not be able to receive new American Patriot systems and ammunition for them until around 2030 due to long production lead times, so Kyiv has begun looking for alternative solutions. It is necessary to pay for this contract in order to receive these systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on June 3 in Kyiv, according to "Interfax-Ukraine", as reported by Censor.NET.

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Agreement on Patriot

"In 2025… we had the opportunity to reach an agreement with U.S. manufacturers regarding new Patriot systems—I cannot disclose the exact number—and, accordingly, the number of missiles for these systems. The waiting list for the PAC-2, the PAC-3, and certainly the Patriot system, is measured in years. And so, to be honest, we could receive this new package around 2030. That didn’t suit me, and it didn’t suit our team. We discussed what alternatives we could find," said the head of state.

The president said that one option was to reach an agreement with certain countries to change the order of delivery. He explained that Ukraine could move up in line and receive the system earlier, but only if it paid for the contract.

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The contract must be paid for

"And we have to pay. And if we were counting only on partner funds, which haven’t arrived yet, or if we were counting on a loan, on European funds from frozen assets, which haven’t come through yet—we have to do something, but we have to pay for this contract. Otherwise, all the systems and missiles will arrive in 2030," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Ministry of Defense to do this, as it is a matter of national security for Ukraine.

"And if we don't receive such large sums of money from our partners, we have to find that money. It doesn't matter where. But we have to find it," the president added.