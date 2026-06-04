U.S. is preparing decision on $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that news regarding $400 million in aid to Ukraine is expected in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks during a hearing of a U.S. Senate subcommittee, as reported by Reuters.

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When is a decision on aid expected?

According to Rubio, the funds in question were previously approved by the U.S. Congress. However, their transfer has been delayed by the Pentagon for several months.

What is known about the funding and the Pentagon’s position?

Last December, the U.S. Congress approved a compromise version of a national defense funding bill. The bill allocated $400 million in aid for Ukraine.

However, during hearings in May before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, it was reported that these funds are no longer included in the 2027 U.S. budget under the USAI program.

Senator Jen Shaheen read documents stating that the Pentagon proposes to allocate funds for Ukraine under the PURL program. She inquired about the reasons for this decision and why the funding is being proposed to be shifted to Europe.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth replied that this is being done as part of building European capabilities.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to hold direct talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in order to end the war.

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