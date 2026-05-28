Hungary will not send weapons to Ukraine, Magyar says at meeting with Rutte
Hungary continues to adhere to its policy of not providing military assistance to Kyiv to repel Russian aggression. Budapest will send Kyiv neither equipment nor weapons.
This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, Censor.NET reports.
Budapest’s position
During the talks, the head of the Hungarian government separately emphasised his country’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war, in particular its refusal to provide military support to Ukraine.
"I informed the secretary general that Hungary is sending neither weapons nor military equipment to the Russian-Ukrainian war," Magyar said.
At the same time, the new Hungarian prime minister tried to assure the Alliance leadership that Hungary plans to emerge from the international isolation it found itself in under Viktor Orban’s government and once again wants to become "a reliable partner of the world’s most powerful military and defence alliance."
For now, the parties noted joint work only within the framework of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. Rutte also briefed Magyar on preparations for the July NATO summit in Ankara and the escalation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Blocking aid to Ukraine under Viktor Orban
- It is worth recalling that under Viktor Orban’s previous government, Hungary refused to provide weapons from its own stockpiles to Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Budapest also consistently blocked any collective efforts by allies.
- For years, Budapest vetoed the allocation of multibillion-euro tranches from the European Peace Facility (EPF), which reimbursed EU countries for the cost of purchasing weapons for Ukraine.
- Hungary for a long time blocked meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Commission and opposed providing Kyiv with systematic military-technical assistance through the Alliance.
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