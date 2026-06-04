Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,369,340 (+1,300 in the last 24 hours), 11,978 tanks, 43,247 artillery systems, and 24,676 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,369,340 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 4, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,369,340 (+1,300)
- tanks – 11,978 (+4)
- armored fighting vehicles – 24,676 (+3)
- artillery systems – 43,247 (+75)
- MLRS – 1,830 (+4) units
- air defense systems – 1,403 (+0) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,562 (+14) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 327,726 (+2,111) units
- cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- motor vehicles and tankers – 102,971 (+396) units
- specialized equipment – 4,248 (+3) units
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