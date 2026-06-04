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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,369,340 (+1,300 in the last 24 hours), 11,978 tanks, 43,247 artillery systems, and 24,676 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,369,340 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 4, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,369,340 (+1,300)
  • tanks – 11,978 (+4)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,676 (+3)
  • artillery systems – 43,247 (+75)
  • MLRS – 1,830 (+4) units
  • air defense systems – 1,403 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,562 (+14) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 327,726 (+2,111) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • motor vehicles and tankers – 102,971 (+396) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,248 (+3) units

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots strike building where occupiers were massed: ammunition detonation amplifies blast. VIDEO

Втарти росіян 3 травня

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