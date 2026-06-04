Odesa region suffered nighttime drone attack: critical infrastructure facility was damaged

During a nighttime UAV attack on the Odesa region, damage to critical infrastructure was reported. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the RMA.

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The attack caused damage to the warehouse and equipment. The fire that broke out was quickly extinguished by emergency responders.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," Kipper said.

What happened before?

On the night of May 3, the enemy launched an attack using strike drones against civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. The attack damaged a truck and an office building in a parking lot. Two men, aged 20 and 36, were injured; one of them was hospitalized.

See more: Russians attacked five districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: there are casualties. PHOTO