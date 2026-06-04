Russians attacked five districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: there are casualties (updated). PHOTOS

The enemy has attacked the region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Pavlohrad, Dnipro, the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts, and the Kryvyi Rih district have come under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pavlohrad district

The Russians targeted Pavlohrad and the Yurivka district. In the district centre, an apartment block and cars were damaged. Fires broke out in two apartments in an apartment building.

A 45-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were injured. They will receive outpatient treatment. In the community, the infrastructure and a private house were damaged.

Dnipro District

Dnipro and the Pidhorodne community were under attack. In the regional centre, a business premises was damaged, and a fire broke out.

In Pidhorodne, a farm building was on fire.

According to updated information, 8 people were injured as a result of the evening strikes. Food warehouses and a post office were damaged.

Rescue workers continue to extinguish the fire in the warehouse facilities caused by enemy shelling the previous evening.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk districts.

They attacked with drones and artillery.

Synelnykove District

The occupiers directed UAVs at the Yavornytska community. Also, as a result of a drone attack in Shakhtarske, three apartment blocks and a lorry were damaged.

In the Mykolaivka district, the infrastructure, a private house and a car were damaged.

Apartment blocks, a private home, and infrastructure were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih district, strikes were carried out on Kryvyi Rih and the Apostolivska community. Fires broke out.

See more: Russian drone attacked car carrying journalist and military personnel in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS



















