Russian drone attacked car carrying journalist and military personnel in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Channel 5 journalist Olha Kalynovska and servicemen from the 148th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade were injured in an attack by a Russian FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Institute of Mass Information. The incident occurred on 3 June at around 06:30, 17 kilometres from the front line, whilst the group was travelling to Pokrovsk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drone struck the vehicle’s protective grille

According to the journalist, a Russian FPV drone on a fibre-optic cable struck the protective grille in front of the windscreen of a military vehicle.

An explosion followed the impact, and everyone inside the vehicle suffered concussions.

"I’m fine; I was examined at one of the medical stations, given an IV drip, and diagnosed with a mild concussion. I had a headache and felt nauseous, but that’s passed now," said Olha Kalynovska.

Read more: Russian strike on Dnipro: over 20 people in hospitals, four in serious condition

The armoured vehicle saved them from more serious consequences

The journalist reported that she was travelling in a lightly armoured Hummer, which was additionally fitted with protective nets.

It was this protection, she said, that saved people from more serious injuries.

Kalynovska noted that the drone likely carried a cumulative charge, which is why shrapnel injuries were avoided. However, during the evacuation from the damaged vehicle, people sustained scratches and bruises.

"The only thing is that when we fell out of the car and landed on the tarmac, we scraped our arms, legs, knees and elbows. But that’s nothing," said the journalist.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times: man seriously injured in Nikopol district

Russians are monitoring the road with drones

According to Kalynovska, the Russian military is actively monitoring this section of the road using drones and attempting to disrupt the logistics of Ukrainian units.

She also said that other vehicles were attacked after they had passed through.

The journalist added that electronic warfare equipment and the drone detection system were unable to detect the fibre-optic drone.

"We didn’t see a single drone on the ‘Chuyka’. We saw it when we came round the bend and were almost head-on with it; we saw it from five metres away. I think it was a ‘Zhduhn’," she noted.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy struck three districts: enterprise and civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO