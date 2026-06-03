Russian strike on Dnipro: over 20 people in hospitals, four in serious condition

Currently, 22 people injured in the attack on Dnipro, which the enemy carried out on the night of June 2, remain in hospitals.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Condition of the wounded

As noted, two children—a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy—are among those hospitalized. They are in moderate condition, as are most of the adults.

Four patients are in intensive care in serious condition. Doctors are providing them with all necessary medical care.

See also: Russia rejects U.S. call to halt strikes on Kyiv at the UN Security Council

Heavy shelling on June 2

As reported, starting on the night of June 2, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy missiles and strike UAVs. Air defense forces engaged the aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defense activity, and falling debris were reported in the city and the region.

According to the latest reports, as of June 2, there were 7 fatalities and 81 injuries in the capital.

Read more: UN condemns wave of large-scale Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kyiv and Kharkiv: Escalation of rhetoric by Russia and escalation of strikes must stop

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. So far, there are reports of 16 dead and 42 wounded.

On the night of June 2, Russian forces launched a massive airstrike on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the attacks, and residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv was hit by a combined attack: the city was struck by 15 drones and two missiles, leaving 10 people injured. The Osnovyanskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a preschool, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 out of 73 missiles and 602 drones have been shot down.