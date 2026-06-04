Over thousand servicemen have taken advantage of mechanism for returning to service, - SBI. INFOGRAPHICS

The State Bureau of Investigations has announced a new procedure that allows military personnel to return to duty more quickly after leaving their unit without permission. Over 1,700 people have already made use of this procedure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SBI press centre.

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This refers to a procedure that enables the necessary procedural steps to be taken promptly to subsequently close criminal proceedings under the relevant section of the Criminal Code and facilitates the rapid return of military personnel to active duty.

Hundreds of applications and a simplified procedure

According to the SBI, the mechanism came into effect in May 2026, and in the first month alone, over 1,700 military personnel or their representatives made use of it. Applications are received via the hotline, post and an online form on the agency’s website. All applications are at various stages of processing.

The aim is to return servicemen to active duty

The agency emphasises that the new approach is not intended to complicate procedures, but to assist those who wish to return to the military. Common reasons cited for AWOL include combat fatigue, injuries, psychological exhaustion or family circumstances. The State Bureau of Investigation stresses that every serviceman has the opportunity to legally return to active duty and continue their service.

Read more: After AWOL, soldiers are sent to all combat brigades, including assault units, - General Staff