Ruscists attack two districts of Kyiv Oblast: infrastructure facility and administrative building damaged

Russian occupiers attacked two districts of Kyiv Oblast: Brovary and Boryspil.

This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Kalashnyk, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"In Brovary district, an administrative building, a company boiler room, a truck, a truck-mounted crane and a gas supply pipe were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Power lines were also damaged.

In Boryspil district, the enemy repeatedly attacked an infrastructure facility," the statement said.

Rescue workers are currently working at the scene.

See more: Russian drones attacked Brovary: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS