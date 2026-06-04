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Ruscists destroy 19th-century church in Yunakivka, Sumy Oblast
In Yunakivka, Sumy Oblast, Russian occupiers destroyed the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, built in 1806.
Local outlet Kordon.Media reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The construction of the church lasted 13 years. It survived the Second World War.
For a long time, the church was under restoration. Before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it operated in the basement part of the building, in the so-called winter church.
Since 2022, the Russians have repeatedly shelled the shrine.
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