Tennis player Kostyuk loses in Roland Garros 2026 semifinal

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk lost to "neutral" Russian Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal of the Roland Garros 2026 tournament.

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Tournament details

The match proved extremely difficult for the Ukrainian athlete. Andreeva seized the initiative on the court from the first minutes of the opening set, quickly taking a 4-0 lead. Kostyuk managed to win back only one game, but she failed to turn the first set around.

The second set began under an almost identical scenario. Her opponent again pulled ahead, 4-1. Despite the discouraging start, Marta Kostyuk showed a fighting spirit and managed to reduce the gap to 3-4. However, the Ukrainian was unable to complete a full comeback and snatch victory in the second set, losing it 3-6.

Watch more: Kostyuk after reaching Roland Garros semifinals: "Ukraine had a very difficult night again. I want to dedicate this match to Ukrainian people". VIDEO

Match result:

Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) vs Mirra Andreeva (-) — 0-2 (1-6, 3-6)

It is worth stressing that despite the painful defeat, this tournament was a landmark one for the Ukrainian tennis player. For Marta Kostyuk, it was the first Grand Slam semifinal of her singles career.

Kostyuk became the first Ukrainian woman in history to reach the Roland Garros top four.

See more: Kostyuk beat Svitolina to reach Roland Garros semi-finals. PHOTO