Kostyuk after reaching Roland Garros semifinals: "Ukraine had a very difficult night again. I want to dedicate this match to Ukrainian people". VIDEO

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk (No. 15 by the WTA) has achieved a historic success at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament Roland Garros, reaching the semifinal stage for the first time in her career. As Censor.NET reports, in a tense Ukrainian derby on the tennis courts of Paris, the 23-year-old athlete defeated Ukraine’s No. 1 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

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Immediately after the match, Marta Kostyuk could not hold back her emotions and, during an on-court flash interview, addressed the international community, recalling Russia’s latest overnight terrorist attacks on her homeland.

"First of all, I want to start with this historic match that Elina and I played today. In Ukraine, especially in Kyiv, we had a very difficult night again. Many people were killed. I want to dedicate this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience. Thank you. Glory to Ukraine," Kostyuk said.

Roland-Garros video

For Marta Kostyuk, this is her first appearance in the semifinals of a Grand Slam singles tournament, marking a major achievement for all of Ukrainian sport at this extremely difficult time.

Read more: Kostyuk defeated world number three to reach quarter-finals of Roland Garros