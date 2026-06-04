National Police and FBI strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi held a meeting with a delegation of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during which they discussed countering cybercrime and international organized crime.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the National Police Communications Department.

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Cyber threats and joint work with the FBI

During the meeting, the parties focused on cybercrime, the investigation of war crimes, the fight against drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering.

Ivan Vyhivskyi stressed that in recent years Ukraine has gained significant experience in countering Russian-speaking cyber groups.

"In recent years, Ukraine has become one of the key sources of information on the activities of Russian-speaking transnational cyber groups that carry out attacks against targets in the United States, EU countries and other partner states. Information exchange is important for international security," he said.

The FBI noted that modern cyber threats require close cooperation between law enforcement agencies from different countries.

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Investigations and international operations

Jason Bilnoski, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Operations Section, emphasized the importance of Ukrainian law enforcement officers’ experience in fighting cybercrime.

He noted that Ukraine has a unique experience working in conditions of full-scale war and plays an important role in international law enforcement cooperation.

Separately, First Deputy Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze reported on efforts to identify foreign mercenaries fighting on Russia’s side and bring them to justice.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further develop cooperation.

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