Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,370,890 (+1,550 per day), 11,980 tanks, 43,315 artillery systems, 24,684 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,370,890 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 5, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,370,890 (+1,550) people
- tanks – 11,980 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,684 (+8) units
- artillery systems – 43,315 (+68) units
- MLRS – 1,832 (+2) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,404 (+1) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,576 (+14) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 329,772 (+2,046) units
- cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- motor vehicles and tank trucks – 103,300 (+329) units
- specialized equipment – 4,250 (+2) units
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