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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,370,890 (+1,550 per day), 11,980 tanks, 43,315 artillery systems, 24,684 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,370,890 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 5, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,370,890 (+1,550) people
  • tanks – 11,980 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,684 (+8) units
  • artillery systems – 43,315 (+68) units
  • MLRS – 1,832 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,404 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,576 (+14) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 329,772 (+2,046) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 103,300 (+329) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,250 (+2) units

Read more: 95 attacks in one day: fiercest front-line directions are Pokrovsk and Huliaipole – General Staff

Втрати Росії на 5 червня: ЗСУ ліквідували ще 1550 окупантів

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Russian Army (11973) Armed Forces HQ (5224) liquidation (3074) elimination (7430)
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