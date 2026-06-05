Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,370,890 (+1,550 per day), 11,980 tanks, 43,315 artillery systems, 24,684 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,370,890 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 5, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – approximately 1,370,890 (+1,550) people

tanks – 11,980 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,684 (+8) units

artillery systems – 43,315 (+68) units

MLRS – 1,832 (+2) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,404 (+1) units

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,576 (+14) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 329,772 (+2,046) units

cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units

ships/boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 103,300 (+329) units

specialized equipment – 4,250 (+2) units

Read more: 95 attacks in one day: fiercest front-line directions are Pokrovsk and Huliaipole – General Staff