Explosion occurred at postal terminal in Obolon district of Kyiv: one person has died and others have been injured. PHOTO

An explosion has occurred at a post office in the Obolon district of the capital, killing one person and injuring two others.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The incident occurred in the morning on the premises of the postal operator’s sorting centre.

"According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred during the inspection of one of the parcels. A 59-year-old man was killed in the incident, and two others, aged 37 and 41, were injured.



An investigative team, bomb disposal experts from the capital’s police, State Emergency Service rescuers and medics are working at the scene," the report states.

The prosecutor's office reported that the explosion has been classified as a terrorist attack.

In a comment to Suspilne, one of the employees said that the explosion occurred while packages were being unloaded.

The packages were moving along the conveyor belt and a colleague was unloading them when the explosion occurred. I was about 30 meters away. It was a powerful explosion. It seemed to me like a "shahed" had struck—there were sparks flying from above. The explosion caused a fire.

The workers initially tried to move the remaining packages, but were forced to evacuate due to heavy smoke, the man added.

See more: Police officer killed, another law enforcement officer and two civilians injured in explosion in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. PHOTO



