Russian attacks in Sumy region claimed lives of two people, with further 15 injured, including children. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces have launched massive attacks on border and inland communities in the Sumy region.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, attack drones, and FPV drones against the civilian population, reports Censor.NET.

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As a result of the enemy strikes, two civilians were killed and a further 15 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including five children. Law enforcement officers documented the aftermath of the strikes in five communities across the region:

Yampil community

Two people were killed as a result of a direct hit by an enemy strike UAV on the community’s territory: a 57-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man.

In addition, seven people were injured:

two children — a 1-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl;

five women aged 37, 39, 57, 75 and 78.

The shockwave and debris damaged a local shop and three cars.

Konotop community

A Russian drone struck a private residential house directly. An entire family was affected by the explosion. Three children aged 2, 9, and 15, as well as a 37-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, were injured. In total, damage to four private homes was recorded in the community.

Bilopil, Putivl, and Hlukhiv communities

In the Bilopil community , the occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone directly onto a car. Two men (aged 37 and 54) were injured. Vehicles and one residential building were also damaged.

In the Putivl community , an enemy kamikaze drone attacked a lorry. A 43-year-old driver was injured, and the lorry itself was significantly damaged.

In the Hlukhiv community, a local business came under fire. A farm building was damaged, and livestock were killed and injured by shell fragments.









Read also: Russians attacked Konotop with drones: five people injured, including three children