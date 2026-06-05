Situation in Ukraine’s energy system: some consumers left without electricity after shelling

As of the morning of June 5, some residents in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions remain without power.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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Utility officials report that emergency repair work is underway around the clock, and every effort is being made to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

Consequences of the bad weather and recommendations regarding consumption

In addition, three communities in the Sumy region remain without power due to the bad weather. Repair crews are working to restore service.

At the same time, it is reported that no rolling blackouts are currently expected. Ukrainians are urged to monitor official updates from their distribution system operators in case of any changes.

Energy experts also recommend shifting peak electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.—to reduce the load on the grid.

Read more: Some regions of Ukraine have lost power due to shelling of energy companies, energy worker in Sumy region was injured - Ministry of Energy