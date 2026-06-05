Drone attacks damage infrastructure and housing in Zhytomyr region

In the Zhytomyr region, damage to infrastructure and private homes was reported following a nighttime attack by Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy is once again targeting logistics infrastructure and residential areas in the northern part of the region," the statement said.

Air defense forces destroyed a significant number of enemy drones, but some of them caused damage.

The strikes caused fires, which were subsequently extinguished.

There were no injuries

According to preliminary reports, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the attack.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that drones were moving toward the cities of Ovruch, Korosten, and Malyn in the northern part of the Zhytomyr region.

See more: UAH 2.7 million in losses during construction of defence facility in Zhytomyr region: embezzlement scheme uncovered and contractor detained. PHOTO