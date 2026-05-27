UAH 2.7 million in losses during construction of defence facility in Zhytomyr region: embezzlement scheme uncovered and contractor detained. PHOTO

The Security Service’s military counter-intelligence unit and the State Security Service have uncovered a scheme to embezzle public funds during the execution of a defence contract in the Zhytomyr region. Following a series of comprehensive investigations, the co-owner of a private company who embezzled funds during the construction of a military facility has been arrested.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Embezzlement during the construction of a command post

At least 2.7 million hryvnias were stolen during the construction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces command post on the territory of one of the military units.

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According to the case file, the suspect’s company received a contract to build a defence structure.

"Under the terms of the agreement, the company’s co-owner, who is also a technical supervision engineer, was required to oversee the quality of the construction work and ensure its completion within the agreed timeframe.

Instead, she ‘turned a blind eye’ to the failure to meet the contract deadlines and signed a handover certificate transferring the unfinished construction to the military unit’s balance sheet," the statement reads.

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Substandard building materials

The investigation also established that the contractors used substandard building materials, rendering the facility completely unsuitable for its intended defence purpose.

An engineering and technical forensic examination initiated by law enforcement confirmed the poor technical condition of the military structure.

Suspicion