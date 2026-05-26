Mayor of port city in Odesa Oblast demanded $35,000 bribe for approving construction of new power plant: he was detained – SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service has detained the mayor of a town in the Odesa region who demanded bribes during the modernisation of the southern region’s energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Demanded a bribe of 35,000 dollars

The investigation established that the official attempted to obtain an unlawful benefit of 35,000 US dollars from a representative of a company with foreign investments.

In return for this sum, the mayor promised international contractors unhindered approval of the necessary permits for the construction of a wind farm in the port city.

Read more: Senior officials detained while accepting bribe, suspects include aide to deputy head of Interior Ministry, Ivano-Frankivsk police chief and his deputy

"This project was intended to become an alternative source of energy supply for residential developments and social facilities in the local community. These include hospitals, schools and nurseries," the SSU explained.

Arrest and suspicion

SSU officers documented the suspect’s criminal activity and detained him as the bribe was being handed over.

The official has now been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (accepting an offer, promise, or receipt of an undue benefit by an official, committed by an official holding a particularly responsible position).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspending him from office will also be decided.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Updated information

According to the National Police, the case concerns the head of one of the city councils in Izmail district.

Using his official position, the official created artificial obstacles during the review of an application from company representatives for permission to remove green spaces, which was needed to implement the project. He told the company’s representatives about fabricated circumstances that allegedly prevented the review of the documents, and then directly demanded that they provide him with an undue benefit. For secrecy, he demanded that the money be transferred in installments through a trusted person to a crypto wallet.

Read more: $100,000 bribe and kickback scheme: probe into former Ivano-Frankivsk region prosecutors completed – NABU