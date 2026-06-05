Russia has intensified assaults in Pokrovsk direction, - Spartan brigade

Russian forces have stepped up their offensive operations in the Pokrovsk area in an attempt to increase pressure on Ukrainian defenses and disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the "Mi-Ukraina" TV channel by Ihor Shafigulin, commander of the Spartan Brigade's special operations battalion.

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According to him, Pokrovsk is of both military and political importance to the Russian command. In particular, the city is a key logistics hub in the Donbas, and its capture could open the way for the enemy to the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"For the enemy, the primary goal is to reach the administrative border and to carry out the political mission set by the Russian leadership," the soldier explained.

The occupiers are taking advantage of the summer conditions to launch assaults

Shafigulin noted that since the start of summer, Russian units have stepped up their offensive operations. They actively use dense vegetation, forest belts, and tree plantations to move around undetected.

In addition, there has been an increase in the number of Russian drones in the area, which the enemy is using for reconnaissance and to support offensive operations.

However, according to the commander, Ukrainian forces are in control of the situation and are effectively detecting enemy movements.

"Our units are holding their ground firmly, and our reconnaissance, detection, and strike capabilities are working effectively. That is why no amount of 'green' will help the enemy," Shafigulin emphasized.

He added that the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel attempts by Russian troops to advance in the Pokrovsk direction.

Read more: 83 combat clashes recorded at front: enemy presses hardest in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff