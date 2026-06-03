83 combat clashes recorded at front: enemy presses hardest in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on Wednesday, 3 June, Russian occupation forces have assaulted the positions of Ukrainian defenders 83 times.

This is stated in the General Staff report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Russian artillery continues to relentlessly shell Ukraine’s border areas:

Today, in the Sumy region, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Korenok, Neskuchne, Tovstodubove, Buniakyne, Bachivsk, Sopych, and Yastrubshchyna came under enemy artillery strikes.

In the Chernihiv region, Halahanivka and Zarichchia came under fire. Air strikes were carried out on the settlement of Sloboda in the Sumy region.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat clash took place. In the same area, the enemy carried out two air strikes using five guided aerial bombs, and also shelled Ukrainian positions and peaceful villages 30 times, using multiple-launch rocket systems twice.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders twice tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Vilcha and Okhrimivka. One fierce combat clash is still ongoing at this very moment.

In the Kupiansk sector of the front, the occupiers attacked twice, trying to push back Ukrainian units near Novoplatonivka and Kupiansk. One combat clash is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor was also active, carrying out 11 assaults near the settlements of Derylove, Drobysheve, Stavky, Lyman, Ozerne, and Yampil. One combat clash is still ongoing there.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian warriors successfully thwarted seven attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kalenyky, Kryva Luka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovske directions, no offensive actions by the occupiers were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped seven enemy attacks as the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyniv Yar and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 23 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions near Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, and Udachne. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults near the settlements of Vorone, Sichneve and Ternove. One combat clash is still ongoing.

Read more: Russia occupied 14 sq km of territory in May. This is lowest figure in 3 years – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces are firmly holding the line: 16 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near the settlements of Pryluky, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Solodke, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske and Charivne, while three more battles are ongoing.

near the settlements of Pryluky, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Solodke, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske and Charivne, while three more battles are ongoing. In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders twice tried unsuccessfully to wedge into Ukrainian defensive formations near Shcherbaky and Stepove.

No significant changes in the operational situation have been recorded in the remaining areas of the front, and no attempts by the enemy to advance have been reported.

"Ukrainian defenders are confidently wearing down the invaders’ forces both along the entire line of contact and in their rear," the General Staff said.

Read more: Battlefield sees 178 combat clashes over past day, enemy most active in Pokrovsk direction