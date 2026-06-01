Russia occupied 14 sq km of territory in May. This is lowest figure in 3 years – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Despite an increase in assault operations, the Russian army occupied 14 sq km of Ukrainian territory in May, the lowest figure in the past three years.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy advances

"The katsaps completely failed in May. This was the worst increase in occupied territory since October 2023, when the enemy launched a strategic offensive operation on most sections of the front.

According to our map, in May the enemy occupied only 14 sq km of Ukrainian territory. Although it should be understood that, for security reasons, we show advances by Ukraine’s Defense Forces with a delay, so we will not give specifics, but we are ready to state that this was the first month in recent years after the 2023 counteroffensive when the increase in occupied territory for the katsaps became negative," they said.

Read more: Novovasylivka under Ukrainian control - Ukrainian Armed Forces refuted Russian statement

DeepState also reported a 37.5% increase in assault operations.

"We have a record of more than 7,000 attacks. But there is no major result, because the katsap army continues to degrade at the tactical level. We are constantly being sent videos showing katsaps carrying out assault operations in pairs at best, while very often one katsap assaults on his own. But before he gets there, everything is brought down on him.

The trend of infiltrations remains, but the Defense Forces’ response to enemy penetrations has grown significantly. It is becoming increasingly difficult for them to plant a flag or build up forces," the analysts explained.

At the same time, they noted that the situation in Kostiantynivka remains problematic.

"And the prospects for the city are far from good," DeepState concluded.

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