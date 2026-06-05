Drone attack on Chernihiv: 6 injured and 37 vehicles damaged

In Chernihiv, a "shahed" struck an enterprise and a parking lot. Six people were injured in the attack, and 37 cars were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv CMA.

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Initial reports indicated that an enemy UAV had struck one of the enterprises. According to preliminary data, three people were injured. The number of casualties later rose to six.

All of the injured were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

Dozens of cars damaged

In addition, another strike drone hit a parking lot. A fire broke out at the site of the attack, which was quickly extinguished.

According to updated data, 37 cars were damaged as a result of the strike on the parking lot.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack and the extent of the damage continues to be clarified.

Read more: Russia attacked Chernihiv region: 15-year-old boy was wounded, and houses, secondary school and warehouses caught fire. PHOTOS