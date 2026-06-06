Enemy launched drone attack on Mykolaiv region: one man was killed and four people were injured
On the afternoon of June 6, 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on the territory of the Mykolaiv region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
A blow to the Kutsurub community
In particular, it is reported that Russian forces attacked the Kutsurubsk community with FPV drones. A 64-year-old man was killed in the attack. A car was damaged.
A blow to the Horokhiv community
Also, earlier today, the enemy attacked the Horokhiv community with an FPV drone.
Four people—two women and two men—were injured in the attack. All of the victims have been hospitalized and are in moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care.
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