Colonel Kulykivskyi is stepping down as commander of 28th Mechanised Brigade following new appointment

Effective immediately, the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Kuras. The brigade’s previous commander, Colonel Anatolii Kulykivskyi, has been assigned to a new position to reinforce another sector.

This is stated in a statement by Colonel Kulykivskyi, published on the 28th Mechanized Brigade’s Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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Change of Commander

"I have been appointed to a new position to bolster efforts in another area, where I will apply all my experience, knowledge, and skills. The time we spent together is forever etched in my heart. Our battle and our Knights’ Campaign continue, and from now on, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Kuras is the Commander of the 28th Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign," Kulykivskyi stated.

The colonel emphasized that "serving as commander of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, is an honor and no easy task."

"A unit that embodies concepts such as pride, glory, resilience, and honor. And one that has fought relentlessly against our age-old enemy all these years. With willpower and steel," he said.

Watch more: Drone operators of 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade and 36th Brigade repel failed occupier "banzai assault" near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Leadership in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the successful performance of UAV units

According to the former commander, over the past year and a half, the brigade has made significant progress in developing its internal structure and combat capabilities.

In particular, the 28th Mechanized Brigade became one of the leaders in the Army in terms of basic military training (BMT), earning the right to conduct it independently and ranking among the top units.

"Our instructors continue to improve the training of our personnel in light of changes on the battlefield. Based on the results of 2025, the brigade ranked 13th among all Ukrainian Defense Forces and 5th in the Army in terms of UAV unit deployment. The 28th Mechanized Brigade holds its rightful place and is recognized as one of the best in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Currently, soldiers of the 28th Mechanized Brigade continue to hold their defensive line near the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.