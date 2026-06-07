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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russia strikes DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region twice: worker injured

Russia attacked DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region twice

The enemy attacked the DTEK coal plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region twice.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DTEK's press office.

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Details

As reported, a mechanic was injured in a drone strike near the mine. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

Another attack damaged the facility’s life support system. Restoration work is underway.

See more: The enemy struck Dnipro district: business has been damaged. PHOTO

This is the third attack on the facility in recent days. The day before, Yuriy Filippov, a mine worker, was killed by a drone strike while on his way to work.

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mine (55) DTEK (161) Dnipropetrovsk region (2363)
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