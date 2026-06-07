Russia strikes DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region twice: worker injured

The enemy attacked the DTEK coal plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region twice.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DTEK's press office.

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As reported, a mechanic was injured in a drone strike near the mine. He is receiving the necessary medical care.



Another attack damaged the facility’s life support system. Restoration work is underway.

See more: The enemy struck Dnipro district: business has been damaged. PHOTO

This is the third attack on the facility in recent days. The day before, Yuriy Filippov, a mine worker, was killed by a drone strike while on his way to work.