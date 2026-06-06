The enemy struck Dnipro district: business has been damaged. PHOTO

On the morning of 6 June 2026, the enemy attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

According to him, a fire broke out. An agricultural enterprise, a private house and several cars were damaged.

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Information regarding casualties is currently being verified.

No further details are known about the enemy attack at this time.

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