The enemy struck Dnipro district: business has been damaged. PHOTO
On the morning of 6 June 2026, the enemy attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences
According to him, a fire broke out. An agricultural enterprise, a private house and several cars were damaged.
Information regarding casualties is currently being verified.
No further details are known about the enemy attack at this time.
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