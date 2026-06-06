In Dnipro, man threw grenade at police officers during his arrest: attacker was killed, police officers were injured. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers in Dnipro have opened a criminal investigation into a grenade explosion that injured police officers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The incident occurred on 5 June at around 10.55 pm on Luhovska Street in the Amur-Nizhnedniprovskyi district of the city.

According to preliminary reports, the police received a report of a fight near one of the residential buildings. Patrol police units arrived at the scene.

During an attempt to make an arrest, one of the individuals involved in the altercation threw a grenade at the officers.

As a result of the explosion, the attacker died at the scene. Four police officers sustained injuries of varying severity.

Condition of the injured and investigation

The injured officers have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care.

An investigative team, bomb disposal experts and other specialist services worked at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and gathering evidence.





Watch more: Grenade detonated in Okhtyrka during negotiations with police: man charged. VIDEO