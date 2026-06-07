Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: one man has been killed

Throughout Sunday, June 7, Russian occupation forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones and artillery. One man was killed in the attacks.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling of the Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the district center and the communities of Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka were hit. A business, a private home, and several cars were damaged. A 40-year-old man was killed.

See more: The enemy struck Dnipro district: business has been damaged. PHOTO

Shelling in the Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Mykolaivka, Petropavlivka, and Shakhtarske communities. A private home was damaged.

Attacks on Kryvyi Rih

In the Kryvyi Rih region, the enemy launched an attack on the Apostolivka and Zelenodolsk communities. An agricultural enterprise, a gas station, a private home, and a car were damaged.