UAV strike on Konotop: civilians injured, rescue operations ongoing (updated). PHOTO

This morning, several Russian drones struck a residential area in Konotop. At least three people were injured in the attack, and another person may be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the mayor, Artem Semenikhin.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The strike damaged a high-rise building; at least one person is trapped under the rubble and is being searched for by rescue workers.

Three casualties have been admitted to intensive care, where medics are providing them with the necessary treatment.

Read more: Aftermath of Russian strike on apartment block in Konotop: one person killed and 11 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Update

At 8:30 a.m., Semenikhin reported that rescue workers had found the body of a deceased person.

"Unfortunately, we have bad news… The body of a deceased person, an elderly woman, has been found," the statement reads.

Initial consequences of the attack



