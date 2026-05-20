Aftermath of Russian strike on apartment block in Konotop: one person killed and 11 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A search and rescue operation has been underway since the night in the Konotop hromada in Sumy Oblast at the site of an enemy strike, which killed one person and injured others.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victims of the attack

Unfortunately, the body of a woman was found under the rubble in the morning. She turned 94 on Sunday.

She was killed in a Russian UAV strike on a five-storey apartment block. She lived in the entrance section hit by the Russian UAV.

See more: Russian forces attacked Shostka and Trostianets in Sumy region with drones: houses were on fire. PHOTOS

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, another 11 people were injured in Russia’s strike on Konotop. Most of them are elderly. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The State Emergency Service said the body of the elderly woman was recovered from under the rubble in one of the destroyed apartments on the third floor.

Read more: 13-year-old teenager in serious condition after Russian attack on Sumy region: he underwent complex surgery

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Aftermath of the strike













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