Enemy launches massive drone attack on Sumy region: 6 injured in Konotop

On the night of 20 May 2026, the Sumy region came under massive attacks by enemy UAVs.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

According to him, Russian drones hit residential areas in the Konotop and Shostka hromadas overnight.

"Work is underway to clear up the aftermath of the attacks. People are also being evacuated from damaged and nearby houses," he wrote overnight.

Read more: Ruscists strike Hlukhiv community in Sumy region: two men killed, 4 injured

People injured

According to the Regional Military Administration, there are casualties in Konotop, at least six people. Information about those injured is being clarified.

No updated information was available as of the morning.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 19 May.

See more: Russian forces attacked Shostka and Trostianets in Sumy region with drones: houses were on fire. PHOTOS