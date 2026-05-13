13-year-old teenager in serious condition after Russian attack on Sumy region: he underwent complex surgery
The teenager who was seriously injured yesterday in a Russian attack in the Bilopillia direction in the Sumy region remains in serious but stable condition.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy RMA, according to Censor.NET.
The child's condition
As reported, the 13-year-old underwent a complex surgery. Doctors are currently doing everything they can to help him recover.
According to the Regional Military Administration, the family had previously evacuated from the community, and they had come back that day to plant a vegetable garden.
The young man was walking down the street when an enemy drone struck nearby.
Evacuation Notice
"Once again, I urge you not to return to the settlements from which evacuations are still underway. The danger there remains extremely high, and the consequences of such decisions could be extremely severe," the regional governor emphasized.
What happened before?
- It was previously reported that a Russian drone injured a 13-year-old boy in the Sumy region.
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