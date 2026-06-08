Zelenskyy congratulated Pashinyan on his election victory: Now EU must support Armenia
Following the victory of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party in the elections, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that this electoral process was a test for the European Union.
The head of state made this statement on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"I congratulate Armenia on holding democratic, free elections and Nikol Pashinyan on his victory. This is a victory for Armenia’s sovereignty, your independence, and your right to live as you choose. We wish you success," he said.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready to expand cooperation.
"And now is the time for the European Union to truly support Armenia and do everything necessary so that people feel that life is better thanks to relations with Europe. This is a test for the European Union. It is important not to waste time or opportunities," he concluded.
What preceded it?
Parliamentary elections were held in Armenia, in which Pashinyan's ruling party, "Civic Contract," emerged victorious.
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