Russian forces have struck Nikopol: one person has been killed and others have been injured

Russian occupiers launched an attack on Nikopol, killing one person. Four people were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A high-rise building, a bank branch, and a store were damaged in the city.



The Russian attack claimed the life of a 49-year-old man. Four people were injured; two women, aged 53 and 60, are in the hospital in critical condition. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary care," he said.

Read more: Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: one man has been killed