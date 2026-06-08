Ruscists strike residential area of Zaporizhzhia: 2 killed, 18 injured, including four children. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian occupiers attacked a residential area of Zaporizhzhia with a drone.

Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to Fedorov, 15 people are known to have been injured in the Russian attack.

Later, the Regional Military Administration said that two people had been killed.

Updated information

Later, Fedorov reported that the number of people injured in the attack by Russian drones had risen to 18.

"Eighteen people needed medical assistance, including four children aged 5, 10, 13 and 12, as well as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl," the statement said.

All the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Two women were killed in the attack.

Residential buildings and cars were damaged, and trade kiosks were destroyed.

Background

It is known that on 8 June, Russian invaders also struck Zaporizhzhia with drones, damaging a minibus and injuring people.

See more: Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia and Balabyne: three dead, several injured (updated). PHOTO