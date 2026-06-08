Russia is spreading false claims about use of radioactive materials in construction of defensive lines in Kyiv and Sumy regions
Russian propaganda is spreading false information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ alleged use of radioactive materials during the construction of a defensive line.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a post by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Telegram.
A hoax about radioactive materials
The Center for Countering Disinformation stated that reports regarding the use of materials from the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone are untrue.
"Enemy propaganda has spread the lie that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly using radioactive materials from the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone while constructing a line of defense in the Kyiv and Sumy regions. Such claims are pure fiction," the statement reads.
The CCD emphasized that such claims are unsubstantiated and are based solely on the statements of a pro-Kremlin "expert" who has previously spread misinformation about Ukraine.
It is also noted that Ukraine complies with international law and nuclear safety standards. The fortifications are being constructed using certified materials and in accordance with technical requirements.
The Purpose of Disinformation and Its Context
According to the Center, such disinformation campaigns are aimed at discrediting Ukraine on issues of nuclear safety. At the same time, they are intended to divert attention from Russia’s actions, which pose a real threat.
Such disinformation campaigns are part of a broader effort surrounding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Previously, Russia attempted to falsely accuse Ukraine of striking the plant’s premises.
The CCD emphasized that it is Russia that systematically resorts to nuclear blackmail. In particular, this is evidenced by the strike by a Russian drone on the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.
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