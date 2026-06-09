U.S. at UN: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been strategic failure

U.S. Representative Dan Negrea stated at the UN Security Council that the war against Ukraine is a strategic defeat for Russia and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a strategic failure. Its oil refineries are ablaze… Moscow cannot achieve its objectives on the battlefield. Escalation will not change this and will only risk making the catastrophe worse. This war must end immediately. That's enough," Negrea emphasized.

He called on UN member states to "immediately cease support for Russia’s military efforts, as this war has no military solution."

"This includes Iran, which has supplied drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, as well as Cuba, which is prolonging the war by allowing thousands of mercenaries to fight on Russia’s side," the American diplomat noted.

At the same time, Negrea expressed his conviction that "this war can only end through negotiations."

"The U.S. remains ready—and we have repeatedly told both sides this—to facilitate a lasting end to the war," he assured.

What led up to this?

On June 8, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting at Ukraine’s request in response to the latest massive Russian attack. At the meeting:

UN Deputy Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo called for a de-escalation of tensions in Russia’s war against Ukraine and a return to negotiations.

China called for the resumption of peace talks in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that the Kremlin cannot influence the decisions of foreign states regarding the operations of their embassies in Kyiv. No Russian threats can determine the level of diplomatic presence of other countries in Ukraine.

Read more: UN condemns wave of large-scale Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kyiv and Kharkiv: Escalation of rhetoric by Russia and escalation of strikes must stop