Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,376,320 personnel (+1,380 in last 24 hours), 12,001 tanks, 43,639 artillery systems, 24,710 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,376,320 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 9 June 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,376,320 (+1,370) personnel (killed and wounded);
- tanks – 12,001 (+4) units
- armoured fighting vehicles – 24,710 (+5) units
- artillery systems – 43,639 (+75) units
- MLRS – 1,851 (+4) units
- air defence systems – 1,411 (+2)
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,614 (+7) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 338,327 (+2,103) units
- cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 104,796 (+382) units
- specialised equipment – 4,253 (+4) units
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