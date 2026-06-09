Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,376,320 personnel (+1,380 in last 24 hours), 12,001 tanks, 43,639 artillery systems, 24,710 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,376,320 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 9 June 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,376,320 (+1,370) personnel (killed and wounded);

tanks – 12,001 (+4) units

armoured fighting vehicles – 24,710 (+5) units

artillery systems – 43,639 (+75) units

MLRS – 1,851 (+4) units

air defence systems – 1,411 (+2)

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,614 (+7) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 338,327 (+2,103) units

cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 104,796 (+382) units

specialised equipment – 4,253 (+4) units

See more: 223 combat engagements in past 24 hours: Pokrovsk and Huliaypole sectors remain hottest, - General Staff. MAP